奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 09:18 BJT

Olympics-Taekwondo-Women's featherweight 49-57kg final results

Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo women's featherweight 49-57kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. 
Jade Jones (Britain) beat Eva Calvo Gomez (Spain) 16-7

