Olympics-Taekwondo-Women's welterweight 57-67kg last 16 results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo women's welterweight 57-67kg last 16 results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Chuang Chia-Chia (Taiwan) beat Cansel Deniz (Kazakhstan) 16-2     
Oh Hye-Ri (South Korea) beat Melissa Pagnotta (Canada) 9-3        
Farida Azizova (Azerbaijan) beat Paige McPherson (U.S.) 6-5       
Nigora Tursunkulova (Uzbekistan) beat Elin Johansson (Sweden) 2-2 
Haby Niare (France) beat Aniya Louissaint (Haiti) 5-4             
Ruth Gbagbi (Cote D'Ivoire) beat Seham Elsawalhy (Egypt) 4-3      
Rabia Guelec (Germany) beat Anastasia Baryshnikova (Russia) 9-8   
Nur Tatar (Turkey) beat Carmen Marton (Australia) 11-1

