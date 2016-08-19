版本:
UPDATE 3-Olympics-Taekwondo-Women's welterweight 57-67kg quarterfinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo women's welterweight 57-67kg quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Oh Hye-Ri (South Korea) beat Chuang Chia-Chia (Taiwan) 21-9           
Farida Azizova (Azerbaijan) beat Nigora Tursunkulova (Uzbekistan) 5-1 
Haby Niare (France) beat Ruth Gbagbi (Cote D'Ivoire) 5-4              
Nur Tatar (Turkey) beat Rabia Guelec (Germany) 5-1

