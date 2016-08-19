版本:
2016年 8月 20日

UPDATE 1-Olympics-Taekwondo-Women's welterweight 57-67kg semifinal results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo women's welterweight 57-67kg semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Oh Hye-Ri (South Korea) beat Farida Azizova (Azerbaijan) 6-5 
Haby Niare (France) beat Nur Tatar (Turkey) 4-0

