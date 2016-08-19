版本:
Olympics-Taekwondo-Women's welterweight 57-67kg repechage round results

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo women's welterweight 57-67kg repechage round results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Chuang Chia-Chia (Taiwan) beat Melissa Pagnotta (Canada) 4-1  
Ruth Gbagbi (Cote D'Ivoire) beat Aniya Louissaint (Haiti) 7-2

