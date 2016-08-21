版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Taekwondo-Women's heavyweight +67kg bronze medal match results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo women's heavyweight +67kg bronze medal match results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Jackie Galloway (U.S.) beat Gwladys Epangue (France) 2-1 
Bianca Walkden (Britain) beat Wiam Dislam (Morocco) 7-1

