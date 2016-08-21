版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 21日 星期日 09:14 BJT

Olympics-Taekwondo-Women's heavyweight +67kg final results

Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Olympic taekwondo women's heavyweight +67kg final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Zheng Shuyin (China) beat Maria Espinoza (Mexico) 5-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐