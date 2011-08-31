Olympics-London 2012 to be the first live 3D Games

LONDON Aug 31 Next year's London Olympics will
be the first live 3D Games, camera provider and worldwide
partner Panasonic said on Wednesday.
The agreement with the International Olympic Committee and
Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) will produce the first HD
(High Definition) 3D live broadcast from an Olympics and more
than 200 hours of 3D coverage during the Games.
The July 27 opening and Aug. 12 closing ceremonies will be
covered as well as a variety of sports including athletics,
gymnastics, diving and swimming and be delivered to
participating rights-holders worldwide.
The Olympics have pioneered television broadcasting
technologies over the years and the 2008 Games in Beijing were
the first produced and broadcast entirely in HD.
In Beijing, the OBS delivered more than 5,000 hours of HD
coverage.
"There is no doubt that the Olympic Games will provide some
of the best content for the 3D market in the future, and that 3D
TV will drastically change the way we experience this great
sporting event in our living rooms," Panasonic managing
executive officer Takumi Kajisha said in a statement.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Sonia Oxley; For Reuters
