Olympics-No London 'divorce' for China's Li

April 10 China's top tennis player Li Na has
blasted media scrutiny of her Olympic preparations by insisting
she will not be giving her hen-pecked husband coach the boot for
this year's London Games.
The reigning French Open champion, who has always had an
uneasy relationship with the Chinese media, will stick with
Jiang Shan and not hire a foreign coach, she told the China
Daily.
"I don't know why the media are so interested," said the
outspoken 30-year-old. "Maybe you are not confident in Jiang and
my current team.
"Up to now, I haven't had any intention of recruiting a
foreign coach," said Li, who often pokes fun at her husband in
interviews. "I hope the media won't ask about it again."
Jiang guided Li to the final of last year's Australian Open,
where she lost a tough three-setter to Belgium's Kim Clijsters.
Danish Fed Cup captain Michael Mortensen took over and
helped her win the French Open title but Jiang was reinstated
after the U.S. Open.
Li's form dipped after becoming Asia's first grand slam
winner in Paris, although the player expressed confidence ahead
of the Olympics.
"Compared with reaching the final at the Australian Open
last year, people may feel a little bit disappointed about my
results this year," said the world number eight.
"But I think my form is okay right now and I have no regrets
so far."
Li has planned her year around London.
"After the French Open, I won't play any matches until
Wimbledon," she said. "After Wimbledon, I will go back to China
for two days and then see my doctor in Germany.
"Then, I will go to London one week before the Olympics to
adjust to the grass court."
The Games, which take place from July 27 to Aug. 12, will be
Li's third Olympics.
"It might be my last Olympic Games, so I don't want to have
any regrets," said Li, who failed to win a medal after losing
the third-fourth playoff match on home soil at the 2008 Beijing
Games.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Nick
Mulvenney)
