Olympics-Anger erupts as India break up tennis duo for London Games

LONDON, June 15 A row has erupted within Indian
tennis after doubles duo Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna were
prevented from competing as a team at the London Olympics.
The All Indian Tennis Association (AITA) has ignored the
pair's pleas not to be separated and chosen instead to partner
Bhupathi with Leander Paes, a partnership that delivered three
grand slam titles before an acrimonious split.
Bhupathi and Bopanna, who are currently playing doubles at
Queen's Club in London, have called on AITA to reconsider their
decision before the June 21 deadline.
"We are saddened to learn of the decision of the AITA
selection committee to not nominate us for participation in the
men's doubles tennis event at the Games," Bopanna and Bhupathi
said in a joint statement.
"We have repeatedly and consistently communicated to the
AITA our desire to only be considered for selection as a team
and not as individuals to be paired with any other players."
AITA, however, have chosen to go with a tried and trusted
formula, even if it comes with baggage.
Bhupathi and Paes formed a formidable partnership in the
late 1990s winning the French Open and Wimbledon in 1999 before
claiming a second Roland Garros title two years later.
Their relationship gradually deteriorated, however, and they
ceased to play together on the tour circuit from 2002.
After coming together for the Asian Games in 2006, they
announced they would never play as a pair again before putting
their differences aside to compete at the Beijing Olympics.
They played together at the Australian Open in 2011 and Paes
even attended Bhupathi's wedding to former Miss Universe Lara
Dutta.
But on court things appeared to have turned sour again as
Paes, a singles bronze-medallist from the 1996 Atlanta Games,
has effectively been left without a top-class Olympic sidekick
since his tour partners this year have been from Europe.
Paes, who completed his collection of men's doubles grand
slam titles after triumphing at the Australian Open in January
with Czech partner Radek Stepanek, was given direct entry into
the Olympic doubles thanks to his top 10 ranking.
Bopanna is ranked 12th and Bhupathi is 14th.
"We believe that ignoring a combination that is fully
committed, dedicated and prepared is an unjustifiable
compromise," Bhupathi and Bopanna added in their statement.
"To not send one of the best tennis teams in the world to
the Olympics - and to, instead, choose to nominate one that has
had four previous unsuccessful attempts - fails to put the
interests of the nation first.
"Moreover, choosing to send only one team when India was
entitled to two denies two highly accomplished players of the
privilege and opportunity to represent the country at the
Olympics.
"This is a sad day for Indian tennis from all perspectives."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Pritha Sarkar)