2016年 8月 7日

Olympics-Tennis-Men's doubles round 1 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's doubles round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Novak Djokovic/Nenad Zimonjic (Serbia) beat Marin Cilic/Marin Draganja (Croatia) 6-2 6-2             
Oliver Marach/Alexander Peya (Austria) beat Alexander Bury/Max Mirnyi (Belarus) 7-6(4) 7-5           
Juan Martin Del Potro/Maximo Gonzalez (Argentina) beat Chris Guccione/John Peers (Australia) 6-4 7-5 
Roberto Bautista/David Ferrer (Spain) beat Lukas Rosol/Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 6-1 6-4       
Lukasz Kubot/Marcin Matkowski (Poland) beat Rohan Bopanna/Leander Paes (India) 6-4 7-6(6)            
Florin Mergea/Horia Tecau (Romania) beat Federico Delbonis/Guillermo Duran (Argentina) 6-3 6-2       
Santiago Gonzalez/Miguel Angel Reyes (Mexico) beat Colin Fleming/Dominic Inglot (Britain) 6-3 6-0

