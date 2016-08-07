版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 7日 星期日

Olympics-Tennis-Men's singles round 1 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's singles round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
6-Gael Monfils (France) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-1 6-3                
Dudi Sela (Israel) beat Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-4 6-4      
13-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 4-6 6-1 6-2 
Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Mirza Basic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-2 6-2   
Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-3 6-4           
15-Gilles Simon (France) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-4 7-6(1)              
12-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Darian King (Barbados) 6-3 6-2                 
Yuichi Sugita (Japan) beat Brian Baker (U.S.) 5-7 7-5 6-4                   
Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Illya Marchenko (Ukraine) 6-3 3-6 7-6(6)         
Gastao Elias (Portugal) beat Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) 7-6(4) 7-6(3)   
5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 4-6 7-5 6-3       
Andrej Martin (Slovakia) beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-0 6-3                    
Taro Daniel (Japan) beat 14-Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-4 6-4                        
Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Jordan Thompson (Australia) 6-4 6-2              
9-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-1 6-4             
John Millman (Australia) beat Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 6-0 6-0         
4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-2 6-4

