Olympics-Tennis-Men's singles round 1 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's singles round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 6-Gael Monfils (France) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-1 6-3 Dudi Sela (Israel) beat Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-4 6-4 13-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 4-6 6-1 6-2 Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Mirza Basic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-2 6-2 Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-3 6-4 15-Gilles Simon (France) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-4 7-6(1) 12-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Darian King (Barbados) 6-3 6-2 Yuichi Sugita (Japan) beat Brian Baker (U.S.) 5-7 7-5 6-4 Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Illya Marchenko (Ukraine) 6-3 3-6 7-6(6) Gastao Elias (Portugal) beat Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) 7-6(4) 7-6(3) 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 4-6 7-5 6-3 Andrej Martin (Slovakia) beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-0 6-3 Taro Daniel (Japan) beat 14-Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-4 6-4 Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Jordan Thompson (Australia) 6-4 6-2 9-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-1 6-4 John Millman (Australia) beat Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 6-0 6-0 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-2 6-4
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.