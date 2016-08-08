版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 09:57 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Men's singles round 1 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's singles round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7-6(4) 7-6(2)                
11-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia) 6-3 6-7(8) 6-3                  
Radu Albot (Moldova) beat Teymuraz Gabashvili (Russia) 4-6 6-4 6-4                            
16-Benoit Paire (France) beat Lukas Rosol (Czech Republic) 3-6 6-3 6-4                        
Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) beat Lu Yen-Hsun (Taiwan) 3-6 6-3 6-4                                   
8-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Samuel Groth (Australia) 6-4 6-2                                
3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Federico Delbonis (Argentina) 6-2 6-1                               
Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Victor Estrella (Dominican Republic) 2-6 7-6(4) 6-0                
Joao Sousa (Portugal) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-1 7-5                                  
2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Viktor Troicki (Serbia) 6-3 6-2                                  
Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 5-7 6-1 7-6(10)                       
10-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Andrey Kuznetsov (Russia) 6-7(4) 6-2 0-0 (Kuznetsov retired) 
Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) beat Thomas Fabbiano (Italy) 7-6(4) 6-1                          
7-David Ferrer (Spain) beat Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) 6-2 6-1                                
Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat Dustin Brown (Germany) 4-6 5-4 (Brown retired)                  
15-Gilles Simon (France) beat Borna Coric (Croatia) 6-4 7-6(1)                                
6-Gael Monfils (France) beat Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-1 6-3                                  
Dudi Sela (Israel) beat Damir Dzumhur (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-4 6-4                        
13-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) beat Guido Pella (Argentina) 4-6 6-1 6-2                   
Juan Monaco (Argentina) beat Mirza Basic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) 6-2 6-2                     
Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) beat Jan-Lennard Struff (Germany) 6-3 6-4                             
12-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Darian King (Barbados) 6-3 6-2                                   
Yuichi Sugita (Japan) beat Brian Baker (U.S.) 5-7 7-5 6-4                                     
Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Illya Marchenko (Ukraine) 6-3 3-6 7-6(6)                           
Gastao Elias (Portugal) beat Thanasi Kokkinakis (Australia) 7-6(4) 7-6(3)                     
5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) beat Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 4-6 7-5 6-3                         
Andrej Martin (Slovakia) beat Denis Kudla (U.S.) 6-0 6-3                                      
Taro Daniel (Japan) beat 14-Jack Sock (U.S.) 6-4 6-4                                          
Kyle Edmund (Britain) beat Jordan Thompson (Australia) 6-4 6-2                                
9-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 6-1 6-4                               
John Millman (Australia) beat Ricardas Berankis (Lithuania) 6-0 6-0                           
4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-2 6-4

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐