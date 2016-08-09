版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tennis-Men's singles round 2 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's singles round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat John Millman (Australia) 7-6(4) 6-4          
6-Gael Monfils (France) beat Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) 6-2 6-4         
9-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Radu Albot (Moldova) 6-3 6-4                 
Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 6-3     
Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-3 1-6 6-3  
10-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 7-6(2) 6-2         
Taro Daniel (Japan) beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 6-4 7-5                    
Andrej Martin (Slovakia) beat 13-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) walkover

