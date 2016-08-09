Olympics-Tennis-Men's doubles round 2 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's doubles round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Marcelo Melo/Bruno Soares (Brazil) beat Novak Djokovic/Nenad Zimonjic (Serbia) 6-4 6-4 Marc Lopez/Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Juan Martin Del Potro/Maximo Gonzalez (Argentina) 6-3 5-7 6-2 Oliver Marach/Alexander Peya (Austria) beat Brian Baker/Rajeev Ram 6-4 6-7(2) 6-3 Fabio Fognini/Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Thomaz Bellucci/Andre Sa (Brazil) 5-7 7-5 6-3 7-Daniel Nestor/Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat Gastao Elias/Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-1 6-4 Roberto Bautista/David Ferrer (Spain) beat Lukasz Kubot/Marcin Matkowski (Poland) 6-3 7-6(5) Steve Johnson/Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah (Colombia) 6-4 7-6(1) Florin Mergea/Horia Tecau (Romania) beat Santiago Gonzalez/Miguel Angel Reyes (Mexico) 6-3 7-6(9)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.