版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 09:55 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Men's doubles round 2 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's doubles round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Marcelo Melo/Bruno Soares (Brazil) beat Novak Djokovic/Nenad Zimonjic (Serbia) 6-4 6-4            
Marc Lopez/Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Juan Martin Del Potro/Maximo Gonzalez (Argentina) 6-3 5-7 6-2  
Oliver Marach/Alexander Peya (Austria) beat Brian Baker/Rajeev Ram 6-4 6-7(2) 6-3                 
Fabio Fognini/Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Thomaz Bellucci/Andre Sa (Brazil) 5-7 7-5 6-3            
7-Daniel Nestor/Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat Gastao Elias/Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-1 6-4           
Roberto Bautista/David Ferrer (Spain) beat Lukasz Kubot/Marcin Matkowski (Poland) 6-3 7-6(5)      
Steve Johnson/Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah (Colombia) 6-4 7-6(1)       
Florin Mergea/Horia Tecau (Romania) beat Santiago Gonzalez/Miguel Angel Reyes (Mexico) 6-3 7-6(9)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐