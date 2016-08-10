版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Tennis-Men's doubles quarterfinal results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's doubles quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
6-Marc Lopez/Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Oliver Marach/Alexander Peya (Austria) 6-3 6-1      
7-Daniel Nestor/Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat Fabio Fognini/Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 6-1 
5-Florin Mergea/Horia Tecau beat 3-Marcelo Melo/Bruno Soares (Brazil) 6-4 5-7 6-2        
Steve Johnson/Jack Sock beat 8-Roberto Bautista/David Ferrer 6-4 6-2

