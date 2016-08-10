版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 09:52 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Men's singles round 2 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's singles round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat 11-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-2 4-6 6-3       
Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat 16-Benoit Paire (France) 4-6 6-4 7-6(5)        
8-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Dudi Sela (Israel) 6-3 6-3                  
3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Andreas Seppi (Italy) 6-3 6-3                   
12-Steve Johnson (U.S.) beat Gastao Elias (Portugal) 6-3 6-4              
2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Juan Monaco (Argentina) 6-3 6-1              
Evgeny Donskoy (Russia) beat 7-David Ferrer (Spain) 3-6 7-6(1) 7-5        
15-Gilles Simon (France) beat Yuichi Sugita (Japan) 7-6(3) 6-2            
4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat John Millman (Australia) 7-6(4) 6-4          
6-Gael Monfils (France) beat Rogerio Dutra Silva (Brazil) 6-2 6-4         
9-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Radu Albot (Moldova) 6-3 6-4                 
Gilles Muller (Luxembourg) beat 5-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-4 6-3     
Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat Joao Sousa (Portugal) 6-3 1-6 6-3  
10-Roberto Bautista (Spain) beat Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 7-6(2) 6-2         
Taro Daniel (Japan) beat Kyle Edmund (Britain) 6-4 7-5                    
Andrej Martin (Slovakia) beat 13-Philipp Kohlschreiber (Germany) walkover

