2016年 8月 13日 星期六

UPDATE 3-Olympics-Tennis-Men's singles quarterfinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's singles quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 6-Gael Monfils (France) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6)        
Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat 10-Roberto Bautista (Spain) 7-5 7-6(4) 
3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) 2-6 6-4 6-2                
2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 12-Steve Johnson (U.S.) 6-0 4-6 7-6(2)

