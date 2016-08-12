版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 13日 星期六 06:44 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Men's doubles bronze medal match results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's doubles bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Steve Johnson/Jack Sock (U.S.) beat 7-Daniel Nestor/Vasek Pospisil (Canada) 6-2 6-4

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐