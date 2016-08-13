版本:
Olympics-Tennis-Men's doubles final results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's doubles final result in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
6-Marc Lopez/Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 5-Florin Mergea/Horia Tecau (Romania) 6-2 3-6 6-4

