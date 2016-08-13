版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tennis-Men's singles semifinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's singles semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) beat 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 5-7 6-4 7-6(5) 
2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-1 6-4

