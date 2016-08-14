版本:
Olympics-Tennis-Men's singles bronze medal match results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's singles bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
4-Kei Nishikori (Japan) beat 3-Rafa Nadal (Spain) 6-2 6-7(1) 6-3

