版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 08:06 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Men's singles final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis men's singles final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat Juan Martin Del Potro (Argentina) 7-5 4-6 6-2 7-5

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐