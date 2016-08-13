版本:
UPDATE 2-Olympics-Tennis-Mixed's doubles quarterfinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis mixed's doubles quarterfinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
Lucie Hradecka/Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Irina Begu/Horia Tecau (Romania) 6-4 7-5 
Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Teliana Pereira/Marcelo Melo (Brazil) 6-4 6-4    
Venus Williams/Rajeev Ram (U.S.) beat Roberta Vinci/Fabio Fognini (Italy) 6-3 7-5            
Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna (India) beat Heather Watson/Andy Murray (Britain) 6-4 6-4

