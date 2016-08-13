版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tennis-Mixed's doubles semifinal results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis mixed's doubles semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Lucie Hradecka/Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) 6-4 7-6(3) 
Venus Williams/Rajeev Ram (U.S.) beat Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna (India) 2-6 6-2 10-3

