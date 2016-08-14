版本:
Olympics-Tennis-Mixed's doubles bronze medal match results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis mixed's doubles bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Lucie Hradecka/Radek Stepanek (Czech Republic) beat Sania Mirza/Rohan Bopanna (India) 6-1 7-5

