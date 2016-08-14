版本:
Olympics-Tennis-Mixed's doubles final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis mixed's doubles final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Venus Williams/Rajeev Ram (U.S.) 6-7(3) 6-1 10-7

