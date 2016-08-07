版本:
Olympics-Tennis-Women's doubles round 1 results

Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's doubles round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Peng Shuai/Zhang Shuai (China) beat Sania Mirza/Prarthana Thombare (India) 7-6(6) 5-7 7-5                     
Garbine Muguruza Blanco/Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat Paula Goncalves/Teliana Pereira (Brazil) 7-6(6) 6-2 
Ekaterina Makarova/Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat Anastasia Rodionova/Arina Rodionova (Australia) 6-1 6-2        
Johanna Konta/Heather Watson (Britain) beat Jelena Jankovic/Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) 6-2 6-1                
Misaki Doi/Eri Hozumi (Japan) beat Caroline Garcia/Kristina Mladenovic (France) 6-0 0-6 6-4                   
Timea Bacsinszky/Martina Hingis (Switzerland) beat Daria Gavrilova/Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-4 4-6 6-2    
Darya Kasatkina/Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Anna-Lena Groenefeld/Laura Siegemund (Germany) 6-1 6-4

