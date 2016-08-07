版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 8日 星期一 07:09 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Women's singles round 1 results

Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's singles round 1 results in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
3-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat Andreea Mitu (Romania) 6-2 6-2           
Laura Siegemund (Germany) beat Tsvetana Pironkova (Bulgaria) 1-6 6-4 6-2        
10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Stephanie Vogt (Liechtenstein) 6-3 6-1          
Alize Cornet (France) beat Johanna Larsson (Sweden) 6-1 2-6 6-3                 
Caroline Garcia (France) beat Teliana Pereira (Brazil) 6-1 6-2                  
Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Cagla Buyukakcay (Turkey) 3-6 6-0 7-6(6)       
13-Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 1-6 6-3 6-2       
Nao Hibino (Japan) beat Irina Begu (Romania) 6-4 3-6 6-3                        
Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) beat Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-2       
Misaki Doi (Japan) beat Yaroslava Shvedova (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-4                 
11-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Timea Babos (Hungary) 6-1 6-2            
8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Wang Qiang (China) 6-1 4-6 6-0              
2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Mariana Duque (Colombia) 6-3 7-5              
Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat Polona Hercog (Slovenia) 6-3 6-2                 
1-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Daria Gavrilova (Australia) 6-4 6-2               
Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) beat Sloane Stephens (U.S.) 6-3 6-3                   
Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat 5-Venus Williams (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 7-6(5)          
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) beat 6-Roberta Vinci (Italy) 7-5 6-4       
14-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) beat Magda Linette (Poland) 6-0 6-3        
15-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Andrea Petkovic (Germany) 2-6 6-1 6-3         
Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) beat Karin Knapp (Italy) 4-6 6-1 6-1            
Heather Watson (Britain) beat Peng Shuai (China) 6-4 6-7(5) 6-3                 
Monica Niculescu (Romania) beat Veronica Cepede Royg (Paraguay) 6-2 6-3         
Zheng Saisai (China) beat 4-Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 6-4 7-5                
Zhang Shuai (China) beat 12-Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(7)    
Darya Kasatkina (Russia) beat Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1               
9-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat Ana Ivanovic (Serbia) 2-6 6-1 6-2           
Sara Errani (Italy) beat Kiki Bertens (Netherlands) 4-6 6-4 6-3                 
16-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 7-6(6) 6-1 
Ana Konjuh (Croatia) beat Annika Beck (Germany) 7-6(5) 6-1                      
Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) 6-1 6-4            
7-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Danka Kovinic (Montenegro) 6-3 6-3

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐