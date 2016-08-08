版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 07:09 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Women's doubles round 2 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's doubles round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
Darya Kasatkina/Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Misaki Doi/Eri Hozumi (Japan) 6-4 1-6 6-1             
3-Chan Hao-Ching/Chan Yung-Jan (Taiwan) beat Johanna Konta/Heather Watson (Britain) 3-6 6-0 6-4         
Timea Bacsinszky/Martina Hingis (Switzerland) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands/CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-4 6-4

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐