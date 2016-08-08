版本:
Olympics-Tennis-Women's singles round 2 results

Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's singles round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 
1-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Alize Cornet (France) 7-6(5) 6-2                             
Sara Errani (Italy) beat 16-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-2                      
Laura Siegemund (Germany) beat Zhang Shuai (China) 6-2 6-4                                 
15-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 6-3 1-6 6-3                     
3-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-1 6-1                          
13-Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Misaki Doi (Japan) 6-3 6-4                             
Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) 3-6 6-4 6-2          
Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-2 0-0 (Safarova retired) 
10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Caroline Garcia (France) 6-2 6-3                           
Darya Kasatkina (Russia) beat Zheng Saisai (China) 6-1 6-4                                 
7-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7-5 6-7(4) 7-6(5)                  
2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-4 6-2                        
8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Monica Niculescu (Romania) walkover                    
9-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 7-6(5) 6-3                        
11-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-2 6-4                
Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat 14-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-3 6-2

