Olympics-Tennis-Women's singles round 2 results

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
Aug 8 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's singles round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) beat Alize Cornet (France) 7-6(5) 6-2 Sara Errani (Italy) beat 16-Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-2 Laura Siegemund (Germany) beat Zhang Shuai (China) 6-2 6-4 15-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat Heather Watson (Britain) 6-3 1-6 6-3 3-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) beat Nao Hibino (Japan) 6-1 6-1 13-Samantha Stosur (Australia) beat Misaki Doi (Japan) 6-3 6-4 Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) beat Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Slovakia) 3-6 6-4 6-2 Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-2 0-0 (Safarova retired) 10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat Caroline Garcia (France) 6-2 6-3 Darya Kasatkina (Russia) beat Zheng Saisai (China) 6-1 6-4 7-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7-5 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat Eugenie Bouchard (Canada) 6-4 6-2 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Monica Niculescu (Romania) walkover 9-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat Ana Konjuh (Croatia) 7-6(5) 6-3 11-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-2 6-4 Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat 14-Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 6-3 6-2
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.