版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 07:05 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Women's singles round 3 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's singles round 3 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
15-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) beat 1-Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-4 6-3             
2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat 13-Samantha Stosur (Australia) 6-0 7-5       
10-Johanna Konta (Britain) beat 8-Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 3-6 7-5 7-5     
Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat 3-Garbine Muguruza Blanco (Spain) 6-1 6-1       
Darya Kasatkina (Russia) beat Sara Errani (Italy) 7-5 6-2                      
11-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Ekaterina Makarova (Russia) 4-6 6-4 6-4 
7-Madison Keys (U.S.) beat 9-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-3 3-6 6-3          
Laura Siegemund (Germany) beat Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) 6-4 6-3

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐