版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 07:06 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Women's doubles round 2 results

Aug 9 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's doubles round 2 results in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. 
Garbine Muguruza Blanco/Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) beat Kirsten Flipkens/Yanina Wickmayer (Belgium) 7-5 2-6 6-2 
Sara Errani/Roberta Vinci (Italy) beat Xu Yifan/Zheng Saisai (China) 6-2 6-3                                      
Lucie Safarova/Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat Eugenie Bouchard/Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) 6-7(4) 6-2 6-4 
Ekaterina Makarova/Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat Andreea Mitu/Raluca Olaru 6-1 6-4                                  
Andrea Hlavackova/Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) beat Peng Shuai/Zhang Shuai (China) 6-4 6-4                     
Darya Kasatkina/Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Misaki Doi/Eri Hozumi (Japan) 6-4 1-6 6-1                       
3-Chan Hao-Ching/Chan Yung-Jan (Taiwan) beat Johanna Konta/Heather Watson (Britain) 3-6 6-0 6-4                   
Timea Bacsinszky/Martina Hingis (Switzerland) beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands/CoCo Vandeweghe (U.S.) 6-4 6-4

