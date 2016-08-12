版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tennis-Women's singles semifinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's singles semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) beat 7-Madison Keys (U.S.) 6-3 7-5              
Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat 11-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 6-4 1-6 6-3

