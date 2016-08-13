版本:
UPDATE 1-Olympics-Tennis-Women's doubles semifinal results

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's doubles semifinal results in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. 
5-Timea Bacsinszky/Martina Hingis (Switzerland) beat 6-Andrea Hlavackova/Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 5-7 7-6(3) 6-2 
7-Ekaterina Makarova/Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat Lucie Safarova/Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 7-6(7) 6-4

