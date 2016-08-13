版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 01:19 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Women's singles bronze medal match results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's singles bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
11-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat 7-Madison Keys (U.S.) 7-5 2-6 6-2

