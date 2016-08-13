版本:
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日

Olympics-Tennis-Women's doubles bronze medal match results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's doubles bronze medal match result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Lucie Safarova/Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) beat 6-Andrea Hlavackova/Lucie Hradecka (Czech Republic) 7-5 6-1

