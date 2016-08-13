版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 14日 星期日 06:52 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Women's singles final results

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's singles final result in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday. 
Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) beat 2-Angelique Kerber (Germany) 6-4 4-6 6-1

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐