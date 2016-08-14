版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 8月 15日 星期一 00:52 BJT

Olympics-Tennis-Women's doubles final results

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic tennis women's doubles final result in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. 
7-Ekaterina Makarova/Elena Vesnina (Russia) beat 5-Timea Bacsinszky/Martina Hingis (Switzerland) 6-4 6-4

