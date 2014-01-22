版本:
Hungary Olympic Committee gets Sochi terrorist threat, has heard of others

BUDAPEST Jan 22 The Hungarian Olympic Committee has received a letter containing a terrorist threat ahead of the upcoming winter Olympic Games in Sochi, the chairman of the committee, Zsolt Borkai, told the national news agency MTI on Wednesday.

Borkai said the Hungarians are taking the threat seriously, notified the International Olympic Committee and the Russian organisers, and added he had knowledge of other countries' Olympic committees receiving similar threats. (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
