Hungarians say Sochi Olympic terrorist threat "not real"

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
BUDAPEST Jan 22 The Hungarian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday that a letter threatening the country's athletes with a terrorist attack at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Sochi was analysed and declared non-threatening.
HOC International Relations Director Zsigmond Nagy told Reuters in an interview that the threatening letter was sent to the International Olympic Committee and the Russian organising committee, which assessed it.
"Both the IOC and the Sochi organising committee... officially declared after the analysis of the letter that this threat is not real, and this person has been sending all kinds of messages to many members of the Olympic family," Nagy said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by John Stonestreet)
April 21 The government of Fiji will release new 7 Fijian dollar ($3.34) banknotes and 50 cent coins to honour the rugby sevens team that won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Friday. The Fiji rugby team won the country's first Olympic Gold, the nation's first ever Olympics medal, by beating Great Britain 43-7 in the rugby sevens final at last year's competition.
April 20 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.