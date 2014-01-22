Slovenian Olympic Committee gets terrorist threat in Russian

Former rower Grainger named chair of UK Sport
LONDON, April 21 Britain's most decorated female Olympian Katherine Grainger was named on Friday as the new chair of UK Sport.
LJUBLJANA Jan 22 The Slovenian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it had received a letter containing a terrorist threat ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.
"The committee has received a terrorist threat letter written in Russian. We've had it translated and have forwarded it to the police," spokesman Brane Dmitrovic told Reuters.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Hungarian Olympic Committee also said it had received a letter containing a terrorist threat and that it had heard of similar threats to other countries. (Reporting by Almir Demirovic; writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
April 21 The government of Fiji will release new 7 Fijian dollar ($3.34) banknotes and 50 cent coins to honour the rugby sevens team that won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said on Friday. The Fiji rugby team won the country's first Olympic Gold, the nation's first ever Olympics medal, by beating Great Britain 43-7 in the rugby sevens final at last year's competition.
April 20 Olympic 100 metres hurdles champion Brianna Rollins was handed a one-year suspension for failing to properly file whereabouts information for out-of-competition testing, the US Anti-Doping Agency said on Thursday.