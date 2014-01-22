Slovenian Olympic Committee gets terrorist threat in Russian

LJUBLJANA Jan 22 The Slovenian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it had received a letter containing a terrorist threat ahead of the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia.

"The committee has received a terrorist threat letter written in Russian. We've had it translated and have forwarded it to the police," spokesman Brane Dmitrovic told Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Hungarian Olympic Committee also said it had received a letter containing a terrorist threat and that it had heard of similar threats to other countries. (Reporting by Almir Demirovic; writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)