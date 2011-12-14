Olympics-London 2012 meeting ticket targets

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 14 London Olympic organisers
have raised 527 million pounds ($812.24 million) from ticket
sales so far and are on course to meet their targets, LOCOG
chief executive Paul Deighton said on Wednesday.
Deighton told parliament's Public Accounts Committee that
around 130 million pounds had yet to be raised from the
remaining sales.
"That's 130 of a total 200 I've yet to collect on our
revenue side," he said.
"I know we were supposed to raise two billion pounds but
nobody expected us to have to do it in the worst global
recession any of us have seen."
The Games have a budget of 9.3 billion pounds ($14.6
billion) with 2.0 billion pounds to be raised by organisers from
ticket sales, sponsorship deals and the private sector.
Organisers said in September that they had already hit their
domestic sponsorship target of 700 million pounds.
The committee heard that the government has spent about
750,000 pounds on tickets to entertain visiting dignitaries and
business leaders, prompting critical comments from chair and
opposition parliamentarian Margaret Hodge although the amount is
less than the official entitlement.
"It's pretty tough to take," she said. "A lot of my
constituents can't afford to go.
"You, for dignitaries, have spent three-quarters of a
million, 72,000 nearly on 142 tickets for the closing ceremony.
It sticks in the gullet."
Tickets for the Olympic soccer tournaments and Paralympic
Games remain on sale until Feb. 6. Those left after that date
will be made available again in the Spring.
There will also be a first chance, from Jan. 6 to Feb. 3,
for British-based fans to resell legally any unwanted tickets
online through their ticketing account on
www.tickets.london2012.com.
It is a criminal offence in Britain to resell London 2012
Olympic or Paralympic tickets on the open market without LOCOG's
permission.
"We asked people to buy tickets more than a year out from
the Games and...we promised that we would create this system for
people whose circumstances may have changed," said Deighton in a
separate statement.
"I'm convinced that most people will want to hold on to
their tickets, but we are pleased to offer this resale programme
which will give those who wish to use it, an opportunity to
securely sell their tickets to others who wish to go to the
Games or purchase more tickets and help us to achieve our aim of
having full venues."
($1 = 0.6488 British pounds)
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)