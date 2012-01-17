Olympics-LOCOG to pay full price for unwanted London tickets

LONDON Jan 17 London Olympic organisers
will buy back unwanted tickets for this year's Games directly at
face value but fans wanting to get their hands on them will have
to wait until April.
An official re-sale website, run by London 2012 partner
Ticketmaster and suspended due to computer problems only hours
after it opened last Friday, was due to go back online at 1500
GMT on Tuesday.
However, organisers LOCOG said in a statement that the
British public would have to wait to buy any returns until less
than four months before the Games open on July 27.
Apologising for the technical problems, they said they would
buy back any tickets at face value up until Feb. 3 through the
website www.tickets.london2012.com.
"Every ticket we purchase from the public will be offered
back to the public from April," LOCOG commercial director Chris
Townsend said.
"We believe this system - purchasing the tickets back from
customers now, and offering them again from April, will result
in a better customer experience for everyone."
LOCOG said they would release further information on the
purchase process in due course.
The problem with the re-sale website came after complaints
last year when the ticketing site crashed initially under the
surge in demand and many fans were left empty-handed and
disappointed.
