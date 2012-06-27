Olympics-Empty bottles, small bags: Top tips for ticket holders

| LONDON, June 27
LONDON, June 27 Leave your bags at home if you
have tickets to an Olympic soccer match but take an empty
plastic bottle with you wherever the venue. Do not even think
about a picnic hamper.
With a month to go to the opening ceremony, on July 27,
London 2012 organisers issued a list on Wednesday of "Five Top
Tips" for ticket holders heading for the Games, some more
directed at foreign visitors than the home crowd.
Number one, in a country famed for its inhabitants'
willingness to form an orderly queue with an air of
weather-beaten resignation, is "Be prepared for security checks
when you arrive."
This, the visitor is warned, will be like taking an
international flight at an airport. There will be queues, so get
there early and do not forget the tickets. They cannot be
printed out online when you get there.
Organisers suggest checking the website www.london2012.com
for recommended arrival times.
The second tip, for regulars of budget airlines, will also
be a familiar one: "Bring as little as possible with you."
This is because the more you bring, the more time security
will spend rifling through your possessions.
One small soft-sided rucksack or handbag will be allowed per
person, which must fit under the seat that, all being well, you
will soon occupy.
For those attending the soccer, organisers "strongly
suggest" not bringing a bag unless you are happy to have your
entry delayed and possibly miss the match.
This is because some of the soccer venues, such as Wembley
Stadium, will see up to 90,000 people pass through the
turnstiles for popular games.
Top Tip number three is also one frequent flyers know by
heart: "Read the lists of prohibited and restricted items before
you leave". This also means water bottles. Bring an empty one
and fill it up for free at water points inside venues.
Any food brought in must fit inside the bag. There will of
course be plenty of outlets on site, including the world's
biggest and busiest McDonalds for those wishing to super-size
their experience.
Tip Four is to leave plenty of travel time.
"London and the UK will be extremely busy and very different
to what you're used to," says LOCOG, an assumption that some
regulars on the Tokyo subway might not agree with.
Transport, and crowded subway trains, is one of the
organisers' biggest headaches alongside security.
Tip Five is a simple reminder that VISA are Olympic sponsors
and therefore the only credit, debit or prepaid card accepted
inside Olympic venues.
Cash, of course, is welcome anywhere and there will be
plenty of willing takers in a town hoping to attract a flood of
international visitors.
Organisers say that, excluding soccer, some 90 percent of
Olympic tickets have been sold.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)