Olympics-Japan PM Abe to attend IOC vote to back Tokyo 2020 bid

BERLIN Aug 23 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he will attend an International Olympic Committee (IOC) vote to back Tokyo's chances of landing the 2020 Olympics.

"By each and every one of the 800 passionate Tokyo 2020 supporters in this room carrying out their responsibilities, I am hopeful that when the IOC makes their decision on September 7 in Buenos Aires we will witness Tokyo 2020's victory," Abe told a group of bid supporters.

"I will go to Buenos Aires as well.".

The Japanese capital is campaigning for the second consecutive time to host the summer Olympics after its failed bid for the 2016 Olympics against Madrid and Istanbul.

Tokyo hosted the 1964 Olympics.

The IOC will elect the winning candidate at its session in Buenos Aires on Sept. 7 and heads of state or government from the other two candidates are also expected to attend. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by John Mehaffey)