Olympics-Tokyo 2020 bid symbol of recovery - PM

| TOKYO
TOKYO May 24 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko
Noda said on Thursday that staging the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
would symbolise the country's recovery from last year's deadly
tsunami after the city made the International Olympic Committee
(IOC) short-list.
The race to host the 2020 Games was whittled down to Tokyo,
Madrid and Istanbul after Doha and the Azerbaijan capital Baku
were dropped by the IOC in Quebec City on Wednesday.
The IOC will choose the 2020 host city in Buenos Aires in
September 2013.
"It is a true honour for Tokyo to be accepted," said Noda.
"Hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games ... will serve as a
symbol of Japan's recovery from last year's tragedy."
A 9.0 magnitude earthquake and giant tsunami in March last
year triggered a nuclear crisis at a power plant north of the
city. The disaster plunged Japanese sport into chaos, with fears
of radiation forcing several major events to be called off or
moved, including the world figure skating championships.
Tokyo, which hosted Asia's first Olympics in 1964, lost out
to Rio de Janeiro in the race for the 2016 Games after failing
to capture enough public support for the bid.
Japanese Olympic Committee President and 2020 bid leader
Tsunekazu Takeda said: "We have kept the best and improved the
rest from our previous bid.
"We are determined more than ever to produce the best Games
plan.
"Tokyo 2020 will be the Games of excellence, staged in the
world's most forward-thinking city and will feature world-class
infrastructure and technology," added Takeda.
