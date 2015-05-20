Olympics-Stadium changes another twist in Tokyo's troubled preparations

May 20 Tokyo convinced the International Olympic Committee that the 2020 Summer Games would be in a safe pair of hands in the Japanese capital.

Japan's organisational prowess and a $4.5 billion hosting fund gave it a clear edge over bid rivals Madrid and Istanbul when the IOC voted to decide the host.

But just five years before the world's biggest sporting event returns to Tokyo for the first time since 1964, concerns over budget-busting construction costs have forced organisers into drastic changes that will result in a very different Games than the ones promised.

Rising labour and construction costs have forced Tokyo to rethink its plans for 10 venues it intended to build for the Games, reneging on a bid commitment to host a majority of events within 8 km (5 miles) of the Olympic village.

The IOC said in February organisers were to move or alter three venues, saving around $1 billion, and that there would be changes and cost-cutting measures to come.

Japan's Sports Minister Hakubun Shimomura said this week that Tokyo's new National Stadium, the centrepiece of the 2020 Olympic Games and 2019 rugby World Cup, should ditch plans for a retractable roof to save money.

The spaceship-like stadium was designed by Zaha Hadid, who also designed the aquatics centre for the 2012 London Olympics.

However, the plans came under fire soon after Tokyo's bid was successful in 2013 due to ballooning cost estimates and a lack of harmony with the surrounding cityscape.

Shimomura also said on Tuesday that more of the financial burden for the stadium should be shouldered by the city, calling on the Tokyo metropolitan government to foot a third of the estimated 150 billion yen ($1.2 billion) bill.

Tokyo Governor Yoichi Masuzoe hit out at the government's handling of preparations on Tuesday, likening it to the Japanese Imperial Army's attempts to hide problems and tell the public what it wants to hear during the second world war.

Masuzoe also said it was 'irresponsible' for the central government to spring news of the 50 billion yen bill on the city when no mention of it had been made previously.

"That was the first time I have ever heard from officials" about a change in plans, Masuzoe told reporters earlier this week.

"As the leader of the Olympic host city, I am deeply worried about the future course."

(Writing by Peter Rutherford in Seoul; Editing by Julian Linden)