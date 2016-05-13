Tokyo 2020 bidding committee members: payments questioned in media 'legitimate consultant's fees'

TOKYO May 13 Payments made by the Tokyo 2020 Bidding Committee that have been questioned in media reports were "a legitimate consultant's fee" and were "fully audited by Ernst & Yound ShinNihon LLC", bidding committee ex-president Tsunekazu Takeda and ex-director general Nobumoto Higuchi said in a statement on Friday.

The Guardian newspaper reported on Wednesday that the Tokyo team had made the payments to a Singapore bank account it said was linked to Papa Massata Diack, son of disgraced former IAAF President Lamine Diack.

Hikariko Ono, spokeswoman for the Tokyo Organising Committee for 2020, which is different from the bid committee that won the right to host the games, said on Thursday the committee believed Tokyo won because it presented the best bid. Yasuhiro Nakamori, spokesman for the Japan Olympic Committee, agreed. (reporting by Linda Sieg)