版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 10:40 BJT

Japan says Tokyo won 2020 Olympics bid in a clean way

TOKYO May 12 Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday that Tokyo's campaign to host the 2020 Olympics had been clean.

He made the comment after a media report alleged a 1.3 million euro payment made by the winning Tokyo Olympic bid.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that he had no knowledge of the issue, but said if French magistrates requested an investigation over the Olympic bid Japan would respond appropriately. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ed Davies)

