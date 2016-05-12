Japan says Tokyo won 2020 Olympics bid in a clean way

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
TOKYO May 12 Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday that Tokyo's campaign to host the 2020 Olympics had been clean.
He made the comment after a media report alleged a 1.3 million euro payment made by the winning Tokyo Olympic bid.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that he had no knowledge of the issue, but said if French magistrates requested an investigation over the Olympic bid Japan would respond appropriately. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ed Davies)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.